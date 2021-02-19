OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Over 1.38 cr traffic violations reported last year compared to 1.05 cr in 2019: Data
(Photo: PTI)
1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 10:14 PM IST PTI

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Despite the COVID-19-induced lockdown, over 1.38 crore traffic violations were reported last year in comparison to 1.05 crore in 2019, the police said on Friday.

It also said they collected 30 per cent higher amount from challans last year in comparison to 2019. The police said the amount was higher due to hike in fines for traffic violations under the newly introduced Motor Vehicle Act.

The data shared by police showed that total 1,38,02,973 traffic violations were reported last year as compared to 1,05,80,249 in 2019.

The police collected 124.16 crore last year as compared to 94.07 crore in 2019.

"We work on two aspects. The first is congestion where we ensure that the traffic moves without any obstruction. The second one is accidents where we ensure that people obey the traffic rules to reduce accidents on roads," Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Taj Hassan said.

The areas of focus for enforcement are three people riding on two-wheelers, unauthorised parking, dangerous driving, riding without helmet among others, police said.

The fatal accidents have reduced by 19 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019, from 1,433 to 1,163, they said.

The strategies to reduce accidents are dynamic deployment, road engineering solutions and road safety awareness campaigns, they added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

