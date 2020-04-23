With states registering over 1,400 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 21,000. India became the world's 17th country to record 20,000 coronavirus cases. As many as 41 people died in just one day, taking the death toll to 681.

The total number of coroanvirus cases in the country stood at 21,393 on Thursday. Over 400 new cases came from Maharashtra. The total number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra climbed to 5,652 today. Over 3,000 cases were confirmed from Mumbai alone.

Gujarat also saw a sharpest spike. At least 229 fresh cases were reported in last 24 hours. Gujarat's COVID-19 count increased to 2,407. The death toll in the state rose over 100 on Wednesday.

Delhi added 92 cases on Wednesday. The total number of COVID-19 patients in the national capital has climbed to 2248. The coronavirus casualties in the state stood at 48. Over 700 people recovered from the disease in Delhi. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi were the three Indian states to cross the grim milestone of 2,000 COVID-19 cases.

Rajasthan saw the highest number of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. As many 231 people were infected with coronavirus disease in the state. The total count of COVID-19 patients in Rajasthan rose to 1,890.

Uttar Pradesh, another state recording over 1,400 coronavirus cases, confirmed 95 new cases in last 24 hours. The number daily COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu decreased significantly this week. The state witnessed 33 fresh coroanvirus cases on Wednesday.

Around 19% of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease across the states. Maharashtra confirmed the maximum recoveries at 789 followed by Delhi (724), Tamil Nadu (662) and Kerala (323).

India is under nationwide lockdown till May 3 to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Starting from April 20, the Centre relaxed lockdown norms in least-affected areas.

Share Via