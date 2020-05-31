Over 1.45 lakh passengers to travel in 200 special trains tomorrow: Railways

More than 1.45 lakh passengers will be travelling on Monday when the 200 special trains will start their operations, said Railways on Sunday.

Around 26 lakh passengers have booked tickets on these special trains till 30 June, the national transporter said.

Travellers have been asked to reach station 90 minutes before departure to get thermal scanning in the wake of coronavirus.

Only those with confirmed/RAC tickets will be allowed inside station and to board the trains.

Passengers will be compulsorily screened and only those found asymptomatic will be allowed to board trains.

If during screening at the station a passenger has very high temperature/symptoms of Covid-19 etc., he shall not be allowed to travel despite having confirmed tickets. In such case full refund shall be provided to the passenger.

In a major relief to passengers, the Indian Railways on Thursday modified the rules for reservation in Special Rajdhani and Special mail and express type trains as it extended the advance reservation period from 30 days to 120 days.

Booking of tickets for these trains is being done online through IRCTC website or mobile app. Indian Railways has also allowed booking of reservation tickets through the reservation counters, Common Service Centers and ticketing agents.

