Over 1.5 lakh flights started under UDAN Scheme: Civil Aviation Minister

Highlighting the government's efforts on increasing aerial connectivity Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that over 1.5 lakh flights were introduced in the last 5 years.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday highlighted the government's efforts on increasing aerial connectivity and said that over 1.5 lakh flights were started in the last 5 years.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday highlighted the government's efforts on increasing aerial connectivity and said that over 1.5 lakh flights were started in the last 5 years.
He also noted that the number was achieved under the UDAN scheme.
He also noted that the number was achieved under the UDAN scheme.
"Under Udaan Yojana democratization of the aviation sector took place and 1,93,000 flights were started based on viability gap funding in the last 5 yrs where govt will also bear the cost for the tickets," Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Under Udaan Yojana democratization of the aviation sector took place and 1,93,000 flights were started based on viability gap funding in the last 5 yrs where govt will also bear the cost for the tickets," Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) was launched as a Regional Connectivity Scheme under the Ministry of Civil Aviation in 2016 to fulfill the aspirations of the common man with advanced aviation infrastructure and air connectivity in Category II and III cities. In a short span of 5 years, to date, 419 flight routes connect 67 underserved/unserved airports, including heliports and water aerodromes.
Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) was launched as a Regional Connectivity Scheme under the Ministry of Civil Aviation in 2016 to fulfill the aspirations of the common man with advanced aviation infrastructure and air connectivity in Category II and III cities. In a short span of 5 years, to date, 419 flight routes connect 67 underserved/unserved airports, including heliports and water aerodromes.
According to the minister, India will have 1,200 planes with 40 crore air travelers by 2027, and 220 airports by 2030. There were only 74 airports and in the last 8 years, that number has gone up to 137. The intention is to go up to 220 airports by 2030.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the minister, India will have 1,200 planes with 40 crore air travelers by 2027, and 220 airports by 2030. There were only 74 airports and in the last 8 years, that number has gone up to 137. The intention is to go up to 220 airports by 2030.
"We are going to add 15 percent capacity or 100 to 110 aircraft per year. India is looking at close to 1,200 aircraft by 2027," he said.
"We are going to add 15 percent capacity or 100 to 110 aircraft per year. India is looking at close to 1,200 aircraft by 2027," he said.
Scindia, along with MoS for Civil Aviation VK Singh inaugurated the first flight of Akasa Air (QP1101) from Mumbai to Ahmedabad virtually. They also flagged off the first flight of Akasa Air from Delhi which took off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (T1) in Mumbai on Sunday at 10:05 am.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Scindia, along with MoS for Civil Aviation VK Singh inaugurated the first flight of Akasa Air (QP1101) from Mumbai to Ahmedabad virtually. They also flagged off the first flight of Akasa Air from Delhi which took off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (T1) in Mumbai on Sunday at 10:05 am.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"New airline 'Akasa airlines' has commenced. It is a new dawn for airlines. The last two decades have been challenging for the sector not only in India but across the world. Seven airlines were shut in India during that period," Scindia said,
"New airline 'Akasa airlines' has commenced. It is a new dawn for airlines. The last two decades have been challenging for the sector not only in India but across the world. Seven airlines were shut in India during that period," Scindia said,
According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Akasa Air is the 7th scheduled airline with the brand name SNV Aviation having Corporate Headquarters in Mumbai with Boeing Max - 8 aircraft. Akasa Air plans to be a low-cost carrier with a single fleet and all economy seats. Akasa Air is planning to expand its activities to 72 aircraft in the next five years which will significantly enhance the domestic aviation services in India.
According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Akasa Air is the 7th scheduled airline with the brand name SNV Aviation having Corporate Headquarters in Mumbai with Boeing Max - 8 aircraft. Akasa Air plans to be a low-cost carrier with a single fleet and all economy seats. Akasa Air is planning to expand its activities to 72 aircraft in the next five years which will significantly enhance the domestic aviation services in India.