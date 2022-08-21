Over 1,500 Maharashtra villages declared as ‘Har Ghar Jal’ certified

Maharashtra: The department of water supply and sanitization has reached every household in 1,513 villages of the state as a part of the special campaign between July 25 and August 12.
A total of 1,513 villages in Maharashtra have received tap water connection under the 'Har Ghar Jal' mission over the past few weeks, said an official as quoted by PTI. The department of water supply and sanitization has reached every household in 1,513 villages of the state as a part of the special campaign between July 25 and August 12.
Dr Hrishikesh Yashod, Mission Director of Jal Jeevan Mission in Maharashtra said that the government is committed to supplying water to all rural households by 2024 and works are underway to provide tap drinking water through village-level water supply schemes.
According to official data, tap connections were provided in 111 villages in Nashik district, 89 in Gadchiroli, 79 in Satara, 78 in Amravati, 76 in Chandrapur, 65 in Nagpur, 52 in Jalna, 42 in Aurangabad, and 17 in Palghar among other villages in Maharashtra.
The department of water supply had set a target of providing at least 55 liters of quality-controlled and consistent water supply to every household in 1,553 villages, the official said as quoted by PTI. These villages have been declared Har Ghar Jal-certified during special gram sabhas organized for the purpose.
More than 52% of rural households get tap water
The ministry of Jal Shakti on Friday said that Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has achieved a new milestone by providing 10 crore rural households with safe and clean drinking water through taps which contributes to over 52% of rural households with access to drinking through taps.
“Goa and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu became the first ‘Har Ghar Jal’ certified State and UT in the country respectively, where people in all villages confirmed availability of adequate, safe, and regular supply of water for all households in their villages, through Gram Sabhas," the ministry said.
The relentless efforts of the Union and State governments have also resulted in ensuring the provision of tap water supply in 8.67 lakh (84.35%) schools and 8.96 lakh (80.34%) Anganwadi centers in the country.
In order to achieve long-term sustainability of the schemes, community participation has from the very beginning been at the heart of planning, implementation, operations, and maintenance of Rural Piped Water Supply schemes.
