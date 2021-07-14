The Union Health Ministry today said that more than 1.51 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals.

Over 39.59 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 30,250 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 38,07,68,770 doses, the ministry said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

Meanwhile, India recorded 38,792 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,09,46,074, while the death toll reached 4,11,408 with 624 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Wednesday.

The active cases have declined to 4,29,946 and comprise 1.39 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.28 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A decrease of 2,832 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 19,15,501 tests were conducted on Tuesday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 43,59,73,639, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.10 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 23 consecutive days, the ministry said.

