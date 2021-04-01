Over 1.55 lakh companies incorporated in last fiscal, says Corporate Ministry

Besides, 42,186 Limited Liability Partnerships were incorporated in the just-concluded financial year. The figure represents an increase of around 17% compared to the same period a year ago

NEW DELHI : More than 1.55 lakh companies were incorporated in the country in 2020-21, a "significant" jump of 27% compared to the year-ago period since the coronavirus pandemic had disrupted economic activities last fiscal.

"The increase is significant considering the unprecedented situation faced by the country due to COVID-19 pandemic," the Corporate Affairs Ministry said in a release on Thursday.

The ministry is implementing the Companies Act and the LLP Act.

"During the financial year 2020-21, Ministry of Corporate Affairs registered more than 1.55 lakh company incorporations as compared to 1.22 lakh companies during FY 2019-20, an increase of about 27%," the release said.

Similarly, 42,186 LLPs got incorporated as against 36,176 in 2019-20, it added.

As part of efforts to improve the ease of doing business in the country, the ministry has taken various measures aimed at saving time and cost for starting a business in India.

Among others, the Central Registration Centre (CRC) continued to function even during the lockdown to enable stakeholders to incorporate companies and LLPs, as per the release.

