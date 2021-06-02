The Centre on Wednesday said more than 23 crore (23,35,86,960) of Covid vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories, both through the free of cost and through direct state procurement categories, so far.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 21,71,44,022 doses.

Besides, 1,64,42,938 (1.64 crore) doses of stock are still available with the states, the union health ministry added.

In the last 24 hours, 23,97,191 Covid vaccine doses were administered across the country.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost, the health ministry said in a statement.

"The Govt. of India has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the States/UTs. Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of Government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with Test, Track, Treat and Covid Appropriate Behaviour," it added.

Meanwhile, the country's apex drug regulator has waived the requirement of testing every batch of foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines by the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli.

The decision by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) comes in the backdrop of Pfizer and Cipla putting forth similar demands during negotiations to supply imported vaccines to India

These exemptions have been made in light of the huge vaccination requirements in India in the wake of the recent surge of Covid-19 cases.

