Over 1.65 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, Centre said on Saturday adding that more than 24 crore doses have been provided to them so far.

The total consumption, including wastage, stands at 22,65,08,508 doses, according to data available at 8 am on Saturday, the ministry said.

"More than 1.65 crore (1,65,00,572) COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered," it said.

So far, 24,30,09,080 vaccine doses have been provided free of cost to the states and UTs by the government of India and through the direct state procurement category, it said.

PM Modi asks state to bring down vaccine wastage

Yesterday, while reviewing the progress of COVID vaccination drive in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the states to bring down vaccine wastage.

During the meeting, he was briefed about the current availability of vaccines and roadmap for ramping it up. The officials have also briefed him about the steps that need to be taken to bring vaccine wastage down.

A statement released by the prime minister's office said, the government is helping vaccine makers in terms of facilitating more production units, financing, supply of raw materials.

The prime minister also took stock of the status of vaccination coverage in healthcare workers as well as frontline workers, besides those in 45-plus and 18-44 years age groups, the PMO said.

As per the vaccine bulletin released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 22.75 crore today.

As many as 16,23,602 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 31,217 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine today, the report said.

(With inputs from agencies)

