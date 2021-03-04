OPEN APP
Over 1.77 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker prepares to administer a dose of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine, marketed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) as COVISHIELD, against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Santiago, Dominican Republic February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas/File Photo (REUTERS)
 1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2021, 10:06 PM IST PTI

  • A total of 8,34,141 beneficiaries include 4,93,999 people aged over 60 years and 75,147 individuals aged between 45-60 with specified comorbidities

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.77 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) starting from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March for those above 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

A total of 1,77,11,287 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till Thursday 7 pm.

These include 68,38,077 healthcare workers, who have taken the first dose and 30,82,942 healthcare workers who have taken the second dose, 60,22,136 frontline workers (first dose), 54,177 FLWs (second dose), 14,95,016 beneficiaries over 60 years and 2,18,939 individuals aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities, the ministry said.

A total of 10,93,954 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Thursday, the forty-eighth day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. 

"Out of which, 8,34,141 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 2,59,813 HCWs and FLWs received second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report," the ministry said, adding that final reports would be completed for the day by late night. 

A total of 8,34,141 beneficiaries include 4,93,999 people aged over 60 years and 75,147 individuals aged between 45-60 with specified comorbidities.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

