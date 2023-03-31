Over 1,800 freshers in jobs limbo as firms delay onboarding

Freshers joining Wipro are also facing delays. Wipro hired students under the Elite programme (salary of ₹3.5 lakh), and some of them were trained in Java and full stack technologies, and made to join the Turbo programme (salary of ₹6.5 lakh). Now, the company has asked the latter to take up roles under the Elite programme, which means a salary cut. Those under the Elite programme are questioning their future with Wipro.