Over 1,800 freshers in jobs limbo as firms delay onboarding

Over 1,800 freshers in jobs limbo as firms delay onboarding3 min read . 01:16 PM IST
More than 1,800 freshers, recruited by top MNCs during campus placements, have been waiting for almost a year to be onboarded
More than 1,800 freshers, recruited by top MNCs during campus placements, have been waiting for almost a year to be onboarded
The latest survey has revealed that more than 1,800 freshers, recruited by top MNCs during campus placements, have been waiting for almost a year to be onboarded.
The latest survey has revealed that more than 1,800 freshers, recruited by top MNCs during campus placements, have been waiting for almost a year to be onboarded.
A survey by Forum for IT employees (FITE) has revealed 1,000 recruiters belong from Telangana alone. Times of India reported that some companies are doing the rounds of campuses this year also without onboarding the previous year's batch students.
A survey by Forum for IT employees (FITE) has revealed 1,000 recruiters belong from Telangana alone. Times of India reported that some companies are doing the rounds of campuses this year also without onboarding the previous year's batch students.
Besides, the survey highlighted job-related issues faced by freshers such as delays in onboarding after getting an offer and cancellation of offers among others. Of the total 2,000 responses, almost 90% of candidates were affected by onboarding delay.
Besides, the survey highlighted job-related issues faced by freshers such as delays in onboarding after getting an offer and cancellation of offers among others. Of the total 2,000 responses, almost 90% of candidates were affected by onboarding delay.
C Vinod Kumar, FITE convenor for Telangana told ANI news agency that the careers of thousands of freshers are being affected because companies are not honouring the offer letter. Kumar said this has been happening for about two years and has asked the Telangana government to intervene.
C Vinod Kumar, FITE convenor for Telangana told ANI news agency that the careers of thousands of freshers are being affected because companies are not honouring the offer letter. Kumar said this has been happening for about two years and has asked the Telangana government to intervene.
Last month Livemint reported that many engineering students from the 2022 batch, seeking jobs in startups also faced a delay in onboarding.
Last month Livemint reported that many engineering students from the 2022 batch, seeking jobs in startups also faced a delay in onboarding.
As a global recession looms, IT service firms are delaying onboarding and altering programme offers, leaving engineering graduates in a state of uncertainty. A tight job market has added to the challenges faced by graduates.
As a global recession looms, IT service firms are delaying onboarding and altering programme offers, leaving engineering graduates in a state of uncertainty. A tight job market has added to the challenges faced by graduates.
Large IT service companies—Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Tech, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra—projected a combined hiring figure of 180,000 freshers for the year at the start of FY23.
Large IT service companies—Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Tech, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra—projected a combined hiring figure of 180,000 freshers for the year at the start of FY23.
Freshers joining Wipro are also facing delays. Wipro hired students under the Elite programme (salary of ₹3.5 lakh), and some of them were trained in Java and full stack technologies, and made to join the Turbo programme (salary of ₹6.5 lakh). Now, the company has asked the latter to take up roles under the Elite programme, which means a salary cut. Those under the Elite programme are questioning their future with Wipro.
Freshers joining Wipro are also facing delays. Wipro hired students under the Elite programme (salary of ₹3.5 lakh), and some of them were trained in Java and full stack technologies, and made to join the Turbo programme (salary of ₹6.5 lakh). Now, the company has asked the latter to take up roles under the Elite programme, which means a salary cut. Those under the Elite programme are questioning their future with Wipro.
“In light of the changing macro environment and, as a result, our business needs, we had to adjust our onboarding plans," Wipro responded.
“In light of the changing macro environment and, as a result, our business needs, we had to adjust our onboarding plans," Wipro responded.