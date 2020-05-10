The total number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu went up to 6,535 after 526 fresh cases were reported in past 24 hours. Till date, Chennai has reported over 3,000 cases while 1,867 cases are linked to Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market, identified as a hotspot. In Tamil Nadu, 1,824 coronavirus patients have been discharged after treatment. The state government has advised people to strictly adhere to health and travel advisories issued by the government.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and his deputy O Panneerselvam on Saturday inspected Thirumazhisai satellite township where the vegetable market will be shifted from Koyambedu amid the coronavirus induced lockdown. The market at Thirumazhisai will be functional from May 11.

The union health ministry will sent teams to 10 states, including Tamil Nadu, to assist the state government in facilitating the management of the Covid-19 outbreak

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu government has constituted a high-Level Committee, headed by Dr C Rangarajan, former Reserve Bank of India Governor, to assess the overall immediate and medium-term impact of COVID-19 on the state's economy, including the impact of the lockdown imposed to prevent spread of the deadly virus. The committee will also assess "additional costs and implications due to social distancing and other precautionary measures."

Tamil Nadu has reported 44 deaths so far from coronavirus-related complications, with four deaths reported on Saturday. (With Agency Inputs)

