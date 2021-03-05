The cumulative number of covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country on Friday crossed 1.90 Crores. A total of 1,90,40,175 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm on Friday. These include 68,96,529 Healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 32,94,612 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 62,94,755 FLWs (1st dose), 1,23,191 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (2nd dose), 21,17,862 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,13,226 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

Total 10,34,672 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Friday, the 49th day of the program. Out of which 8,25,537 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,09,135 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021 with HCW and vaccination of the FLW started from 2nd Feb 2021.The next phase of covid-19 vaccination has commenced from 1st March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

As the vaccination against coronavirus continues, six States, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi have reported high daily new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. At least 84.44% of the new cases reported in last 24 hours (16,838) are from these six States. While over 16,838 cases were reported in last 24 hours, 113 deaths were also reported in the same period. With this, the total cases climbed to 1,11,90,884 and deaths mounted to 157,690.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 8,998. It is followed by Kerala with 2,616 while Punjab reported 1,071 new cases. Eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases. India’s total Active Caseload stands at 1,76,319 as on Friday. The country’s present active caseload consists of 1.58% of the total Positive Cases.

While Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have shown a reduction in the active cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Gujarat display a rise in the active cases during the same time period.

Six States account for 88.5%of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (60). Punjab follows with 15 daily deaths. Kerala reported 14 deaths.

