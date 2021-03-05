Over 1.90 cr Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far in India

As the vaccination against coronavirus continues, six States, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi have reported high daily new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. At least 84.44% of the new cases reported in last 24 hours (16,838) are from these six States. While over 16,838 cases were reported in last 24 hours, 113 deaths were also reported in the same period. With this, the total cases climbed to 1,11,90,884 and deaths mounted to 157,690.

