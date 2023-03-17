Over $1 billion startup money exposed to SVB, as per a ‘conservative estimate’; says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 07:22 AM IST
As per Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the estimated exposure of Indian startups to SVB is over $1 billion.
Deposits amounting to almost $1 billion belonging to Indian startups were with the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), according to Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The failure of the US-based bank, which was a crucial source of funding for startups, has sent shockwaves across the global financial system.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×