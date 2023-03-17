Recently, cash-short banks have borrowed approximately $300 billion from the Federal Reserve, the central bank announced on Thursday. Almost half the money - $143 billion - went to holding companies for two major banks that failed last week, SVB and Signature Bank, triggering widespread alarm in financial markets. The Fed did not disclose the banks that received the other half of the funding or how many of them did so.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}