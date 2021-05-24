The union health ministry said that the cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses for the 18-44 age group crossed one crore-mark on Monday. Whereas, the overall Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19.60 crores, the ministry added.

"India has crossed a significant landmark in its fight against COVID19 pandemic today. The country has administered more than 1 crore (1,06,21,235) Vaccine Doses for 18-44 age group under Phase-3 of Vaccination Drive," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the health ministry, a total of 19,60,51,962 vaccine doses have been administered through 28,16,725 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

"These include 97,60,444 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 67,06,890 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,49,91,357 FLWs (1stdose), 83,33,774 FLWs (2nddose), 1,06,21,235 beneficiaries under 18-44 age group (1stdose), 6,09,11,756 (1stdose) and 98,18,384 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,66,45,457 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,82,62,665 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old," it said.

The health ministry noted that ten states--Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra-- account for 66.30% of the total doses given so far in the country.

Meanwhile, India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the eleventh consecutive day, the ministry said in a statement.

With 3,02,544 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,37,28,011 today. The national recovery rate has grown further to touch 88.69 per cent.

Ten states-- Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Haryana-- account for 72.23% of the new recoveries.

"In another positive development, India has recorded less than 3 lakh daily new cases for eight consecutive days now. The gap between 'Daily New Cases' and 'Daily Recovered Cases' has reduced to 80,229 today," the ministry said.

2,22,315 daily new cases were registered in the last 24 hours out of which Tamil Nadu has reported the highest daily new cases at 35,483, followed by Maharashtra with 26,672 new cases.

Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh account for 81.08% of the new cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry's data.

Furthermore, India's active cases have decreased since its last peak on May 10, 2021, and it now has decreased to 27,20,716 today.

The ministry said that a net decline of 84,683 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and it now comprises 10.17 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.09% today and the weekly positivity rate has also declined to 12.66%.

Additionally, the National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.14% with 4,454 deaths in the last 24 hours out of which Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (1,320) followed by Karnataka with 624 daily deaths.

As per the health ministry, the Centre has so far provided more than 21.80 crore vaccine doses (21,80,51,890) to states and UTs, both through the free-of-cost category and through direct state procurement category.

Of this, the total consumption, calculated based on average up to May 23, 2021, including wastages is 20,00,08,875 doses (as per data available at 8 am today).

"More than 1.80 crore COVID Vaccine doses (1,80,43,015) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered," it said.

Furthermore, more than 48 lakh (48,00,650) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and UTs within the next 3 days.

