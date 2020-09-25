Over 1 cr passengers flown since recommencement of domestic operations: Puri

NEW DELHI : Over one crore domestic passengers have flown on 1,08,210 flights since the recommencement of domestic operations on May 25, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here on Friday.

The Union Minister added that the figures of domestic operations are gradually moving towards the pre-COVID-19 figures.

"More than one crore passengers on 1,08,210 flights since recommencement of domestic operations on 25 May 2020. Moving towards Pre-COVID figures. Congratulations to all stakeholders on achieving this milestone! We continue our journey towards creating an #AatmaNirbharBharat," he said in a tweet.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the central government imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25 in a gradual manner.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

