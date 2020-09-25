Over 1 cr passengers flown since recommencement of domestic operations: Puri

NEW DELHI : Over one crore domestic passengers have flown on 1,08,210 flights since the recommencement of domestic operations on May 25, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here on Friday.

Over one crore domestic passengers have flown on 1,08,210 flights since the recommencement of domestic operations on May 25, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here on Friday.

The Union Minister added that the figures of domestic operations are gradually moving towards the pre-COVID-19 figures.

The Union Minister added that the figures of domestic operations are gradually moving towards the pre-COVID-19 figures. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"More than one crore passengers on 1,08,210 flights since recommencement of domestic operations on 25 May 2020. Moving towards Pre-COVID figures. Congratulations to all stakeholders on achieving this milestone! We continue our journey towards creating an #AatmaNirbharBharat," he said in a tweet.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the central government imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25 in a gradual manner.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.