Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Over 1 cr passengers flown since recommencement of domestic operations: Puri
Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Over 1 cr passengers flown since recommencement of domestic operations: Puri

1 min read . 08:30 PM IST ANI

  • Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the figures of domestic operations are gradually moving towards the pre-Covid figures
  • Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25 in a gradual manner

NEW DELHI : Over one crore domestic passengers have flown on 1,08,210 flights since the recommencement of domestic operations on May 25, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here on Friday.

Over one crore domestic passengers have flown on 1,08,210 flights since the recommencement of domestic operations on May 25, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here on Friday.

The Union Minister added that the figures of domestic operations are gradually moving towards the pre-COVID-19 figures.

The Union Minister added that the figures of domestic operations are gradually moving towards the pre-COVID-19 figures.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"More than one crore passengers on 1,08,210 flights since recommencement of domestic operations on 25 May 2020. Moving towards Pre-COVID figures. Congratulations to all stakeholders on achieving this milestone! We continue our journey towards creating an #AatmaNirbharBharat," he said in a tweet.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the central government imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25 in a gradual manner.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated