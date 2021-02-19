This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Over 1 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India: Health Ministry
2 min read.09:29 PM ISTPTI
Of the 1,04,49,942 doses administered, 70,52,845 vaccine doses were administered to healthcare workers and 33,97,097 to frontline workers whose vaccination started on February 2.
Over one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country till now with the highest single-day vaccinations of more than 6 lakh jabs given on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.
Of the 1,04,49,942 doses administered, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, Mandeep Bhandari, said 70,52,845 vaccine doses were administered to healthcare workers and 33,97,097 to frontline workers whose vaccination started on February 2.
Fourteen deaths have been reported in hospital while 20 deaths have been reported outside hospitals.
He further said two new deaths post- vaccination have been reported. One is of a 52-year-old woman from Odisha, who died of septic shock. She died after 14 days of vaccination and a post-mortem was conducted.
While another death of a 55-year-old man was reported from Uttarakhand and a post-mortem report is awaited.
"No case of serious or severe adverse event following immunisation or death attributable to vaccination till date," he said.
Bhandari said 12 states and union territories, including Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura and Uttarakhand, have vaccination coverage of the first dose of healthcare workers at over 75 per cent while seven states and UTs, including Delhi and Punjab, have less than 50 per cent coverage of first dose among healthcare workers.
He said 15 states and UTs have recorded more than 40 per cent coverage of first dose among frontline workers. These states and UTs include Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana and Chhattisgarh. PTI UZM KJ