More than one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, and another 57 lakh doses will be received by them in the next three days, the union health ministry informed on Wednesday.

Centre has so far provided 15,95,96,140 vaccine doses to states and union territories free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 14,89,76,248 doses, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry further said that there have been some media reports recently quoting some Maharashtra state government officials pointing out that the vaccines in the state are finished, thereby adversely impacting the vaccination drive in the state.

"It is clarified that the total COVID vaccine doses received by Maharashtra as of April 28, 2021, (at 8 am) are 1,58,62,470. Of this, the total consumption including wastage (0.22 per cent) was 1,53,56,151. Balance of 5,06,319 vaccine doses is still available with the state for administration to the eligible population groups," the ministry said.

India will receive a first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 on May 1, the head of the Russia's sovereign wealth fund, told Reuters. However, he did not specify how many vaccines would be in the first batch or where they would be made. “The first doses will be delivered on May 1," Kirill Dmitriev, said, adding he hoped Russian supplies would help India navigate its way out of the pandemic in time.

Registration for 18 plus will begin at 4 PM on 28th April. Appointments at State Govt centers & Private centers depending on how many vaccination centers are ready on 1st May for Vaccination of 18 plus, Aarogya Setu informed in a tweet.

Under the third phase of the national vaccination drive, the vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the central government. They would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market.

(With inputs from ANI)





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.