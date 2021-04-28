Over 1 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre

India will receive a first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 on May 1, the head of the Russia's sovereign wealth fund, told Reuters. However, he did not specify how many vaccines would be in the first batch or where they would be made. “The first doses will be delivered on May 1," Kirill Dmitriev, said, adding he hoped Russian supplies would help India navigate its way out of the pandemic in time.