Nearly 1.29 crore teenagers between the age group of 15 and 18 have been administered their first anti-Covid dose till now, according to the CoWIN dashboard.

As the coverage crossed 1 crore, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to write: “Superb enthusiasm among Young India for Vaccination."

“Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine that too on the third day of vaccination drive for children," he added.

Superb enthusiasm among Young India for Vaccination 💉



Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of #COVID19 vaccine that too on the 3rd day of vaccination drive for children.



I appeal to all eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/8lXuBD6BZv — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 5, 2022

Nearly 1.29 crore teenagers between the age group of 15 and 18 have been administered their first anti-Covid dose till now, according to the CoWIN dashboard.

As the coverage crossed 1 crore, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to write: “Superb enthusiasm among Young India for Vaccination."

“Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine that too on the third day of vaccination drive for children," he added.

|#+|

Further, the health minister appealed to all eligible teens and adults to get vaccinated at the earliest.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

The vaccine option against Covid-19 for teens in the age group of 15-18 years is Covaxin only. All those whose birth year is 2007 or before, shall be eligible.

The registration for this category of beneficiaries opened up on Saturday and according to the guidelines they can self-register, online through an existing account on CoWIN or can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number. This facility is available for all eligible citizens presently.

Such beneficiaries can also be registered onsite by the verifier/vaccinator in facilitated registration mode. Appointments can be booked online or onsite (walk-in).

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on 2 February.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from 1 April.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from 1 May.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination has commenced from Monday for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.