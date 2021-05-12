Over 1 lakh cops deployed in Gujarat to enforce COVID-19 rules

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More than 1 lakh police personnel have been deployed across Gujarat to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines in light of the recent rise in infections, an official said on Wednesday.

More than 1 lakh police personnel have been deployed across Gujarat to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines in light of the recent rise in infections, an official said on Wednesday.

The Gujarat government on Tuesday extended the night curfew and other day-time restrictions in 36 cities by another week, in order to contain the viral spread.

Following the announcement, Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with senior police officers and directed them to strictly enforce the rules and guidelines issued by the state government, a release stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All police officers have been directed to ensure that people in their respective areas wear masks, maintain social distancing and follow all the COVID-19-related standard operating procedures, it was stated.

According to the release, the police have been asked to stop any public celebration of upcoming festivals, mainly Eid and Lord Parshuram Jayanti.

Officers have also been directed to keep a check on weddings and ensure that not more than 50 persons are present at venues, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On May 10 alone, the state police registered 2,445 cases related to different violations and arrested 2,423 people, he said.

Apart from this, over 10,000 people were fined for mask violation and for spitting in public, he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gujarat on Tuesday recorded 10,990 fresh COVID-19 cases and 118 casualties that took the tally of infections to 7,03,594 and toll to 8,629. PTI PJT ARU ARU

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}