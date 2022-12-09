Over 1 lakh Indians gave up citizenship in 10 months of 2022: Govt in Lok Sabha

Muraleedharan further informed that the number of foreign nationals, except citizens of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, who had taken Indian citizenship was 93 in 2015, 153 in 2016, 175 in 2017, 129 in 2018, 113 in 2019, 27 in 2020, 42 in 2021 and 60 in 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}