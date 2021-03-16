NEW DELHI : The government on Tuesday informed the Parliament that there were 1,11,093 posts lying vacant across the paramilitary forces, with the majority of them at the constable-rank.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the recruitment process was hit by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The selection of nearly 56,000 constables was done for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Assam Rifles recently, the minister added.

In response to a query by BJP MP from Jaipur (Rural) Rajyavardhan Rathore, the MoS for Home Affairs said there were 28,926 vacancies in the Border Security Force (BSF) followed by 26,506 in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 23,906 in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 18,643 in the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), 7,328 in the Assam Rifles (AR) and 5,784 in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) as on September 1, 2020.

"Vacancies in the CAPFs and the AR arise due to retirements, resignations, deaths, new raisings, creation of new posts, cadre reviews, etc. and the majority of vacancies are in the grade of constable," Rai said.

The minister said requisite measures are being taken to fill up the vacancies through various agencies like the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) as well as by holding recruitment rallies, conducting departmental examinations and holding meetings of Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs).

The minister further said the SSC has recently declared results for Constable (GD) Examination-2018 on January 28, 2021 and has selected 55,915 constables for the CAPFs and the AR.

"Filling up of vacancies is an ongoing continuous process which is done as per the administrative and operational requirements of the forces," the minister added.

The CAPFs refer to seven central security forces of the country under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs. They consist of the BSF, the CRPF, the CISF, the ITBP, the SSB, besides the AR and the National Security Guard (NSG).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via