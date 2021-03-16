Over 1 lakh paramilitary posts vacant, recruitment hit by pandemic: Govt

In response to a query by BJP MP from Jaipur (Rural) Rajyavardhan Rathore, the MoS for Home Affairs said there were 28,926 vacancies in the Border Security Force (BSF) followed by 26,506 in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 23,906 in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 18,643 in the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), 7,328 in the Assam Rifles (AR) and 5,784 in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) as on September 1, 2020.