Over 1 lakh vaccinated in Delhi, frontline workers get jabs today

More than one lakh people have received Covid-19 vaccinations in Delhi with majority of them being healthcare workers, officials said on Saturday.

The national capital registered over 50% turnout for the vaccination programme on Friday with more than 9,200 healthcare workers receiving the vaccine during the third week of inoculation drive.

"The total number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 so far has crossed 1,00,000-mark," a senior official said. Vaccinations for frontline workers have also started, he added.

District Magistrates (DMs) of southwest, north, northwest, east and west districts have come forward to get the vaccine and set an example, the officials said adding that several police personnel have also received the vaccine shots.

The district administrators have sought to inspire confidence in the general public regarding the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, a senior official said.

Vaccination for frontline workers including, police, civil defence staff, DJB and electricity department employees, among others, would begin from Saturday, sources said.

Upon the arrival of the vaccine, the first doses were administered to healtchare workers on priority. Also, the number of scheduled days, from initially being four -- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday -- have now been extended to six days a week, Monday-Saturday, they said.

Since the programme started on 16 January, vaccination picked up pace in the last few days after a sluggish start. The targeted number for vaccination on February 5 was 18,400 and the turnout was about 50%, officials said.

"On Friday, 9,216 people were administered coronavirus vaccine, and AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported in 12 persons," a senior official of the Delhi Health Department said.

A total of 9696 healthcare workers have received the jabs with a turnout of 51% on Thursday.

On 16 January, the first day of vaccine inoculation, a total of 4,319 i.e 51% of heath care workers against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across Delhi.

And the number of health care workers who received the jabs on the second day was 3,598 or 44%. The fall in the numbers was a result of one severe and 50 adverse effect cases were reported on the first day of the vaccination drive.

However, the number of vaccines administered on the third schedules day was higher at 4,936 or 48%.

