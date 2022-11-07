Over 1 lakh welfare projects completed in mining areas under PMKKKY so far1 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 05:05 PM IST
Till September this year, the government allocated Rs. 63534.07 crore under PMKKKY and spent ₹37422.94 crore so far
New Delhi: Out of the 2,52,995 projects sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY), the government has completed 1,33,144 projects so far, the Ministry of Mines said in a statement on Monday.