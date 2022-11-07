New Delhi: Out of the 2,52,995 projects sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY), the government has completed 1,33,144 projects so far, the Ministry of Mines said in a statement on Monday.

The Ministry of Mines launched Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY) in 2015 for the welfare of areas and people affected by mining-related operations, using the funds generated by District Mineral Foundations (DMFs).

“Till September this year, Rs. 63534.07 crore stands allocated and Rs. 37422.94 crore has been spent," the Ministry of Mines said in a statement.

“Out of 2,52995 projects sanctioned under the Yojana 1,33144 projects have been completed so far," it said.

As per the latest figures of Ministry of Mines, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) has been constituted in 622 Districts spread across 23 States of India.

The concept of DMF was introduced through amendment in Mines & Minerals (Development & Regulation) MMDR Act, 1957. The amended Act inter –alia introduced section 9 B which provides for establishment of DMF, a trust as non- profit body, in all districts affected by mining related operations.

The objective is to work for the interest and benefit of people and areas affected by mining.

The scheme has been noted by the Ministry of Mines as “a revolutionary and unprecedented scheme of its kind, which will transform the lives of people living in areas which are affected directly or indirectly by mining."

The PMKKKY has been allied to the District Mineral Foundations (DMF), to facilitate the implementation of the scheme.