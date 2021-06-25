NEW DELHI: Around 1.05 million global deaths could be avoided in 2017 by eliminating fossil-fuel combustion, with coal contributing to more than half of the attributable deaths, showed a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications.

With 58% of the total global ambient PM2.5 mortality burden, China and India together accounted for the largest number of attributable deaths. The study was done by an interdisciplinary group of researchers, who comprehensively examined the sources and health effects of air pollution not just on a global scale, but also individually for more than 200 countries and sub-national regions.

Other dominant sources included residential (0.74 million deaths; 19.2% of PM2.5 burden), industrial (0.45 million deaths; 11.7% PM2.5 burden), and energy (0.39 million deaths; 10.2% of PM2.5 burden) sectors.

As per the study, in 2017, the global PM2.5 average concentration was 41.7 μg/m3, with 91% of the world’s population experiencing annual average concentrations higher than the World Health Organization (WHO) annual average guideline of 10 μg/m3. More than 65% of the sub-national regions experienced higher PM2.5 concentrations than their national averages.

In some extreme cases in regions around Kanpur and Singrauli, the annual average PM2.5 concentrations exceeded 150 μg/m3, almost four times the safety limit prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board and 15 times higher than the WHO guideline.

For the top nine countries that had the highest numbers of attributable deaths, coal was the largest contributing fuel in China, accounting for 22.7% or 315,000 deaths. Oil and natural gas were the largest fuel contributor in Egypt, Russia, and the United States accounting for up to 27% or between 9000 and 13,000 deaths in each country.

Solid biofuel combustion was the largest contributing fuel source in India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nigeria accounting for up to 36% or 250,000 deaths. Among key polluting sources in India, the residential sector made up 25.7%, industry 14.8%, energy 12.5%, agriculture 9.4%, waste 4.2% and other combustion 3.1%.

“We’ve known for a while that air pollution is a big contributor to deaths. This study provides both a global perspective of the relative importance of different sources and a starting point for many countries who are yet to address air pollution as a health concern," said Dr Michael Brauer, lead researcher on the study and professor at University of British Columbia’s School of Population and Public Health.

The study also establishes that sources vary at the sub-national scale, highlighting the importance of developing regional air quality mitigation strategies. For example, while residential emissions are the largest source of average PM2.5 exposure and attributable mortality in China and India, areas surrounding Beijing and Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh, India) have relatively larger contributions from the energy and industry sectors.

Complete elimination of coal, oil and natural gas combustion in China and India could reduce the global PM2.5 disease burden by nearly 20%. Previous research has shown that emissions from coal combustion have decreased by up to 60% between 2013 and 2017 in China, while these same emission sources in India have increased by up to 7% between 2015 and 2017.

“Countries with the largest number of air pollution-related deaths typically had larger contributions from human-derived sources. It will be important to consider sources at the subnational scale when developing mitigation strategies for reducing air pollution," said Dr Erin McDuffie, the first author of the study and a visiting research associate at Washington University in St. Louis.

Long-term exposure to air pollution contributes to an average of 4 million deaths per year worldwide, including deaths from heart disease, lung cancer, chronic lung disease, strokes, respiratory infections, and Type 2 diabetes. The large dataset in this study is the first to estimate global contributions from more than 20 individual pollution sources—from sectors such as agriculture, transportation, energy generation, waste, and residential energy use. It is also the first to study the global impacts of specific fuels like solid biomass, coal, oil and natural gas.

