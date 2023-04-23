Over 1 million Indian social media creators to earn $500 per month in the next three years: Report1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 11:03 PM IST
- While the global growth rate of individual creators is 18%, the annualized growth rate for India is over 115%, the report said.
New Delhi: India is leading the digital content creation wave with 1 million creators in the country estimated to have at least 100,000 subscribers or followers in three years, growing at 37% at an annualized level, which will allow them to a steady digital income at par with a well-paying full-time job, making $500 per month. These are research findings from Animeta, a recently launched creator economy startup.
