New Delhi: India is leading the digital content creation wave with 1 million creators in the country estimated to have at least 100,000 subscribers or followers in three years, growing at 37% at an annualized level, which will allow them to a steady digital income at par with a well-paying full-time job, making $500 per month. These are research findings from Animeta, a recently launched creator economy startup.

While the global growth rate of individual creators is 18%, the annualized growth rate for India is over 115%, the report said. Today, 3,500 plus brands and over 5,000 creator partners in India are actively engaged in digital creator driven branded content. The 20,000 plus branded content pieces have generated over half a billion engagements. Retail, technology, apparel and accessories, personal care and health, food, finance and insurance, electronics, gaming, automobile and media are the sectors which rely heavily and frequently on digital creator-driven branded content.

This represents a new aspect of empowerment for the young Indians entering and expanding India’s burgeoning middle-class, the report said.

“All signs are pointing towards the trend that the Indian creator economy will become the most significant growth contributor to the global creator economy in the next couple of years. We are very bullish about this space and Animeta’s tech-product will help the industry, particularly in the sponsored or branded content space," Devdatta Potnis, chief executive officer, Animeta said in a statement.

Krishna Desai, chief product officer and data scientist – Animeta said the sponsored content space is getting more organized and performance marketing metrics usage are on the rise in a cost-conscious market, where the rules of business and marketing are getting rewritten overnight. “These encouraging, cost-efficiency driving trends are therefore making the creator economy more attractive," he said in a statement.