Over 1 million new EPF subscribers registered in July: NSO data1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 05:53 PM IST
According to this data, the number of new EPF subscribers during July 2023 stood at 1,027,145, which included 752,164 male members and 274,967 female members, and 12 from others.
New Delhi: Over 10 lakh people joined the organised workforce in July, according to the latest data released on Monday from the National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
