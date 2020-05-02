Home > News > India > Over 10,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far: Health Ministry
Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by coronavirus disease, saw the sharpest rise in COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. Photographer. T. Narayan/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2020, 09:33 PM IST ANI

  • 2,411 new cases of coronavirus and 71 deaths have been reported from different States/Union Territories in the last 24 hours
  • Maharashtra has the most number of COVID-19 cases with 11,506 patients of which, 1,879 have been cured/discharged while 485 patients have succumbed to the virus

NEW DELHI : Over 10,000 people out of 37,776 suffering from the coronavirus infection have recovered in the country so far, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

However, 2,411 new cases of coronavirus and 71 deaths have been reported from different States/Union Territories in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry's latest update, India's count of COVID-19 cases has reached 37,776, of which 26,535 are active cases. 10,018 patients have recovered/migrated and 1,223 deaths have been reported so far.

Maharashtra has the most number of COVID-19 cases with 11,506 patients of which, 1,879 have been cured/discharged while 485 patients have succumbed to the virus.

Gujarat has the second-highest number of coronavirus positive cases in the country with 4,721 cases including 735 patients cured/discharged and 236 deaths.

Delhi's count stands at 3,738 of which, 1,167 patients have recovered while 61 patients have succumbed to the virus.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 2,719 positive cases including 524 patients recovered/discharged and 145 fatalities.

