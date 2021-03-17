OPEN APP
Over 10.75 lakh houses constructed under PMAY-U during Covid-19 pandemic: Puri

Over 10.75 lakh houses constructed under PMAY-U during Covid-19 pandemic: Puri

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri during release of the book
New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri during release of the book "PM Modi and His Government's Special Relationship with Sikhs" in three languages-- English, Hindi and Punjabi, on the occasion Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov 30, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
 Updated: 17 Mar 2021, 08:54 PM IST

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the government had sanctioned a total of 1,10,70,970 housing units under PMAY-U, of which 74,83,896 are at various stages of construction and 43,32,651 are complete or delivered

NEW DELHI : The government on Wednesday informed Parliament that over 10.75 lakh houses have been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) during the Covid-19 pandemic so far. Uttar Pradesh topped the chart with more than 2.55 lakh such units, the government added.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, said under PMAY-U, construction of 43,32,651 houses have been completed till date.

Photo: iStock

Elderly people sit in an observation room after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at a private hospital.

The regulator started gradually easing curbs on seat capacity from 25 May after a two-month ban on domestic flights

People register themselves to get tested during a door-to-door screening for COVID-19 people at Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai

The Union minister said the government had sanctioned a total of 1,10,70,970 housing units under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), of which 74,83,896 are at various stages of construction and 43,32,651 are complete or delivered.

He said in Uttar Pradesh, 2,55,227 houses have been constructed under the scheme since March last year, followed by 1,25,108 in Gujarat, 1,10,633 in Maharashtra and 58,427 in West Bengal.

Puri said "Under the scheme of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban (PMAY-U), construction of a total of 43,32,651 houses have been completed so far. This includes 10,75,474 houses constructed during the COVID-19 pandemic (from March 2020 to till date)."

The minister said a total of 5,263 houses have been constructed in the national capital during the pandemic under the PMAY-U scheme. However, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Ladakh have constructed only 21 housing units each during the same period, the minister added.

