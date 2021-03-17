Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Over 10.75 lakh houses constructed under PMAY-U during Covid-19 pandemic: Puri

Over 10.75 lakh houses constructed under PMAY-U during Covid-19 pandemic: Puri

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri during release of the book "PM Modi and His Government's Special Relationship with Sikhs" in three languages-- English, Hindi and Punjabi, on the occasion Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov 30, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) (PTI30-11-2020_000106A)
1 min read . 08:54 PM IST Staff Writer

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the government had sanctioned a total of 1,10,70,970 housing units under PMAY-U, of which 74,83,896 are at various stages of construction and 43,32,651 are complete or delivered

NEW DELHI : The government on Wednesday informed Parliament that over 10.75 lakh houses have been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) during the Covid-19 pandemic so far. Uttar Pradesh topped the chart with more than 2.55 lakh such units, the government added.

The government on Wednesday informed Parliament that over 10.75 lakh houses have been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) during the Covid-19 pandemic so far. Uttar Pradesh topped the chart with more than 2.55 lakh such units, the government added.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, said under PMAY-U, construction of 43,32,651 houses have been completed till date.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Trade bodies meet DPIIT over FDI in e-commerce

2 min read . 08:48 PM IST

Why 6.5% of coronavirus vaccine doses in India are going to waste

1 min read . 08:45 PM IST

Domestic air passenger traffic remains muted during February

1 min read . 08:33 PM IST

Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 count crosses 23,000-mark, active cases top 1.5 lakh

2 min read . 08:24 PM IST

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, said under PMAY-U, construction of 43,32,651 houses have been completed till date.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Trade bodies meet DPIIT over FDI in e-commerce

2 min read . 08:48 PM IST

Why 6.5% of coronavirus vaccine doses in India are going to waste

1 min read . 08:45 PM IST

Domestic air passenger traffic remains muted during February

1 min read . 08:33 PM IST

Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 count crosses 23,000-mark, active cases top 1.5 lakh

2 min read . 08:24 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Union minister said the government had sanctioned a total of 1,10,70,970 housing units under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), of which 74,83,896 are at various stages of construction and 43,32,651 are complete or delivered.

He said in Uttar Pradesh, 2,55,227 houses have been constructed under the scheme since March last year, followed by 1,25,108 in Gujarat, 1,10,633 in Maharashtra and 58,427 in West Bengal.

Puri said "Under the scheme of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban (PMAY-U), construction of a total of 43,32,651 houses have been completed so far. This includes 10,75,474 houses constructed during the COVID-19 pandemic (from March 2020 to till date)."

The minister said a total of 5,263 houses have been constructed in the national capital during the pandemic under the PMAY-U scheme. However, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Ladakh have constructed only 21 housing units each during the same period, the minister added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.