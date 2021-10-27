Over 10 cr people haven't taken second Covid-19 dose after prescribed interval

Over 10.34 crore people in India have not taken the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine after the prescribed interval, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

India has already administered 104 crore cumulative covid-19 vaccine doses, but a considerable number of people have yet to receive the second shot. Over 30% of people have already received the full vaccination while over 70% eligible population has received at least one dose.

In order to enthuse and motivate people towards full covid-19 vaccination, the central government will soon start “Har Ghar Dastak campaign" in the poor performing districts.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday convened a national review meeting with Health Ministers of various States.

Mandaviya highlighted the need to accelerate the pace and coverage of vaccination.

“Adequate vaccine doses were available in the country, and more than 12 crore balance unulitised doses are available with the States for administering. No district should be without full vaccination," said Mandaviya.

The health minister that the country should aim to cover all eligible with 1st dose of covid-19 vaccine by end-November 2021.

The State Health Ministers were requested to ensure continuous oversight on progress of the national covid-19 Vaccination Programme.

The health minister urged the State/ to make regional and local level plans with all the stakeholders to reduce number of people with vaccination overdue.

“The states should innovative strategies to encourage them to achieve their targets to review the planning and execution of district-wise plans for coverage of due beneficiaries of second dose as available on Co-WIN portal," said the health minister.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar was also present during the national review meeting. State Health Ministers Alo Libang (Arunachal Pradesh), Keshab Mahanta (Assam), Mangal Pandey (Bihar), T S Singhdeo (Chhattisgarh), Satyendra Jain (Delhi) Rushikesh Patel (Gujarat), Dr Narrotam Mishra (Home Minister Madhya Pradesh), Dr Mani Kumar Sharma (Sikkim), M A Subramanian (Tamil Nadu), Jai Pratap Singh (Uttar Pradesh), Dhan Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand), Dr Subhash Garg (Rajasthan), Banna Gupta (Jharkhand) participated in the review meeting.

State officials along with Mission Directors (NHM) from various states were also present.

Mandaviya also requested State Health Ministers to ensure that plans and implementation schedules for the Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package' (ECRP-II package) are reviewed for timely completion of the proposed initiatives and schemes.

“India is rightly called ‘pharmacy of the world’ due to its quality drugs. we have manufactured the covid vaccine and also administered 100 doses in a short span since 16th Jan 2020," said Mandaviya.

The Union Health Minister further exhorted the State Health Ministers to ensure that the country's goals for TB elimination, AIDS control and treatment, and other non-COVID schemes are kept in sharp focus.

Mandaviya assured the Health Ministers that the Centre will extend all support and assistance to the States/UTs in matters of health.

An interactive group with State Health Ministers has also been created on WhatsApp to facilitate real time interaction with the Union Health Minister.

At least 13,451 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The Active Caseload remains below 2 lakh mark and is presently at 1,62,661 which is lowest in 242 days.Active cases presently constitute 0.48% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020, the union health ministry said.

