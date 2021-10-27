Over 10 cr people haven't taken second Covid-19 dose after prescribed interval

At least 13,451 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The Active Caseload remains below 2 lakh mark and is presently at 1,62,661 which is lowest in 242 days.Active cases presently constitute 0.48% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020, the union health ministry said.

