Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi generated 10,21,303 verified jobs across 32 job categories in nearly two years
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has claimed that Rozgar Bazaar Portal, which was created two years ago by the AAP government has generated more than 10 lakh jobs until June 30, 2022
Sisodia said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi generated 10,21,303 verified jobs across 32 job categories in nearly two years. These jobs have been generated by a total of 19,402 unique employers, he added.
According to the Delhi government, the top four sectors where new jobs have been created are sales/marketing, business development, back office/data entry, customer support/tele caller, and delivery fleets.
In a statement, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "The official figures from Rozgar Bazaar show that over 10 lakh jobs have been generated in Delhi in the past two years. The Delhi government is fully committed to providing employment to the unemployed in Delhi. Everyone will see very soon how Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lives up to his promise of providing another 20 lakh jobs in Delhi as announced in our Rozgar Budget this year."
The Kejriwal government said it carried out sample surveys of employers periodically to get their feedback on placements through which all employers surveyed have confirmed that they have been able to hire people for jobs posted on Rozgar Bazaar.
As per the official data, a total of 15,23,536 unique job seekers are registered on the Rozgar Bazaar portal as of June 30. The portal tracks active connections initiated through phone calls, WhatsApp, etc between job-seekers and job providers.
Arvind Kejriwal-led the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is now set to launch the Rozgar Bazaar 2.0 portal. The new portal will provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) based job matching services, as well as, end-to-end skill development and employment-related services to the youth of Delhi on a single platform.
"Building on the successes of Rozgar Bazaar 1.0 portal, the new portal will provide artificial intelligence-based job matching services, as well as, end-to-end skill development and employment-related services to the youth of Delhi on a single platform," according to the party statement.
The Delhi government's Rozgar Bazaar portal was launched by the Delhi government on July 27, 2020, to help entry-level and blue-collar job seekers connect with employers.
