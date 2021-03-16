Over 10 million elderly vaccinated against COVID-19 in 15 days

The cumulative number of covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 34.8 million on Tuesday. The coverage includes 75,01,590 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 45,40,776 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 75,91,670 frontline workers (FLWs) (1stdose), 16,28,096 FLWs (2nd dose), 1,14,54,104 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 21,43,109 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021 with vaccination of HCWs and vaccination of the FLWs started from 2nd Feb 2021.The next phase of covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1st March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. A total of 3,48,59,345 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}