Seven wagons of a goods train derailed in Maharashtra around 6.31 pm on Sunday, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying. The incident happened between Kasara, more than 100 kilometres from Mumbai, and TGR-3 station on the Central Railway network. Following the incident, mail express traffic on the Kasara-Igatpuri section on the down line and middle line was affected. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There is derailment of a goods train between Kasara to TGR-3 DOWN line section at 18.31 hrs, on Down Main line in Mumbai div...Mail express traffic in Kasara to Igatpuri section DOWN section is affected. And middle line is affected," the Centrail Railways said in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It added that the suburban local train traffic was not affected. "Igatpuri to kasara UP section traffic is not affected, it's running," the post read.

List of trains affected In a series of posts on C, the Central Railways shared lists of trains which were diverted due to the derailment incident. These trains were: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1) 17612 CSMT Nanded express

Diverted via kalyan-karjat- pune- daund-latur route: 2) 12105 CSMT Gondia express

Diverted via kalyan-pune- daund-manmad route 3) 12137 CSMT-Firozpur Punjab mail express {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Diverted via diva-vasai- udhana-jalgaon route: 4) 12289 CSMT Nagpur duronto express

Diverted via diva- vasai-udhana- jalgaon route 5) 12111 CSMT Amaravati express- via kalyan-pune- daund- manmad {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6) 12809 CSMT Howrah express- via diva-vasai- udhana- jalgoan route

7) 17057 CSMT- Secunderabad express- via kalyan- karjat- pune-daund- manmad route

8) 12322 CSMT Howrah express- via diva-vasai- udhana- jalgaon exp {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9) 18029 LTT Shalimar express- via diva- vasai- udhana-jalgaon route

10) 12167 LTT varanasi express- via diva-vasai- udhana-jalgaon route

11) 12141 LTT Patliputra express- via diva-vasai- udhana-jalgaon route. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from diversions of these 11 mail express trains, there were four mail express trains which were "beyond Kalyan station already/near to Kalyan station, which can not be diverted...," the Central Railways said in another post.

Four mail express (which are already in Kalyan to Kasara section) which couldn't be diverted. These were: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1) 12261 CSMT Howrah exp- at Asangaon

2) 11401 CSMT Adilabad nandigram exp- At Kasara

3) 12173 LTT Pratapgarh exp- At Kasara {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4) 12109 CSMT Manmad panchvati exp- Near kalyan.

The Central Railways said, “Efforts are going on for middle line in ghat section to make fit to run above four detained trains. Passengers are requested to bear with inconvenience." It said the Rail ART (Accident Relief Train) was at the accident site. "Restoration work in progress," it added.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.