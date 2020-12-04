Over 100 arrested in three weeks for dealing in fake invoices

New Delhi: Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities have arrested 104 people and booked 1,161 cases against 3,479 companies in about three weeks in a nationwide drive against fake invoices, said a government official.

The cases involve use of bogus invoices for tax evasion, money laundering and diversion of funds from companies. On Friday alone, the authorities have arrested eight people, booked 65 cases and unearthed 114 fake GST registered entities, the official said on condition of anonymity.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and tax officials have carried out searches in more than 38 cities in the country as part of the drive. Further investigations are on, the official said. A politically connected person is also among the arrested in a fake invoice for input tax credit worth ₹520 crore.

Fake invoices are also used by companies for showing non-existent transactions to inflate figures on books to obtain loans from banks. These are also used to wrongfully claim GST refunds meant for exporters.

Direct and indirect authorities have been scaling up use of technology and data analysis to identify businesses with poor compliance track record. With the sharp reduction in tax revenues this year, the trend is expected to gain further momentum.

