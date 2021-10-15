New Delhi: The central government on Friday said it has provided more than 100 crore covid-19 vaccine doses to States/UTs so far through the free-of-cost channel and the direct state procurement category.

“As over 1,00,35,96,665 doses have been provided, more than 10.53Crores (10,53,11,155) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," the union health ministry said in a statement.

India is all set to breach the 100 crore mark in administering cumulative number of covid-19 doses in coming few days.

“We are further scaling up the production of covid-19 vaccines in the country. We are flexible for usage of vaccines approved in other countries. We have already approved Pfizer and Moderna and we are ready to immunise our population. We will also be exporting vaccines soon," said Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

“There are several countries which have shown interest in India-made vaccines such as Bharat Biotech’s covaxin and Zydus’s newly approved vaccine," he said.

The Indian government had earlier stated that the entire adult population will be vaccinated by December 2021, however the government has now said that it is “progressing" towards maximum coverage of beneficiaries.

According to the government data, around 30% of India’s eligible population is fully vaccinated and over 73% of the beneficiaries have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, at least 16,862 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload is presently 2,03,678, which is the lowest in 216 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.60% of the country's total positive cases, the government said.

The data further showed that weekly positivity rate at 1.42% remains less than 3% for the last 112 days now. The daily positivity rate was reported to be 1.43%. The daily positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 46 days and below 5% for 129 consecutive days now.

According to the weekly epidemiological update by the World Health Organization (WHO), the highest number of new cases were reported from the US (653 837 new cases; 12% decrease), the UK (249 699 new cases; similar to the number reported in the previous week), Turkey (205 266 new cases; similar to the number reported in the previous week), the Russian Federation (188 829 new cases; 14% increase), and India (139 572 new cases; 13% decrease).

The recovery of 19,391 patients in the last 24 hours in India has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,33,82,100, the union health ministry data showed.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.07%. Recovery rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

