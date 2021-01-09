Over 100 crows found dead in Delhi park in past few days

Amid the threat of bird flu across at least six states in the country, over 100 crows have died in the last three to four days at a park in Delhi's Mayur Vihar. The park's take care said at least, 15 to 20 crows died on Saturday morning.

"A team from the Delhi government came to inspect the birds and took five samples for testing in Jalandhar," he said adding, the dead birds were buried in the park, however, sanitisation procedures are underway.

Earlier in the day, as many as 35 crows were found dead in Delhi, including two in Dwarka and 16 in Hastsal village of West district, following which the Delhi government collected samples to investigate for avian influenza.

According to sources from the Delhi Chief Minister's Office, four samples each were collected from Mayur Vihar and Hastsal and one was collected from Dwarka.

Meanwhile, the Animal Husbandry Department has been instructed to keenly monitor and observe the situation and ensure proper sampling. Following this, as many as 11 Rapid Response Teams have been formed by the Delhi government who are monitoring their assigned districts.

Dr Sunil Singh Tomar, Animal Husbandry Dept, Delhi Govt, said, "We have not seen anything alarming so far. A provision of compulsory health certificate from poultry farms is in place. For cross-checking, we also conduct sampling and random inspections on the birds."

The Union ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairying said the Delhi government’s animal husbandry department has reportedly taken precautions and sent samples to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases. The government urged the public and farmers to be careful and avoid misinformation about consuming chicken and eggs.

The Centre on Friday requested states and Union Territories to increase awareness regarding the safety of poultry and poultry products. It also issued appropriate advisories to restore consumer confidence affected by rumours.

Bird flu has been reported from at least six states including Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via