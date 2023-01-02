More than 100 people suffered from suspected food poisoning after allegedly taking meals during a baptism in a church near Keezhvaipur in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, according to the news agency PTI.

Of these suspected food poisoning cases, one person is in a serious condition after meals during baptism, police said.

State Health Minister Veena George took note of the incident and ordered and enquiry. The probe is to be done by the Food Safety Department that has been asked to submit a report immediately, as per PTI reports.

Police said they filed a case against the caterers who provided the meals and food samples were collected and sent for testing.

The person, presently serious, is in a hospital, while the rest are out of danger, the police added.

In another similar incident, a total of 18 people had fallen ill in Assam's Majuli district as they complained of vomiting, stomach ache, and other suspected food poisoning symptoms in August last year.

The reports stated that people fell ill after consuming 'prasad' at a religious function in Maharichuk area near Garmur in Majuli district.

(With PTI inputs)