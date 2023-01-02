Over 100 fall ill after meals during baptism in Kerala, probe on1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 06:05 AM IST
Kerala: Of these suspected food poisoning cases, one person is in a serious condition after meals during baptism.
Kerala: Of these suspected food poisoning cases, one person is in a serious condition after meals during baptism.
More than 100 people suffered from suspected food poisoning after allegedly taking meals during a baptism in a church near Keezhvaipur in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, according to the news agency PTI.