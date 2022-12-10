Over 100 men barge into Telengana woman's house, kidnap her

Over 100 men barge into Telengana woman's house, kidnap her1 min read . 03:13 PM IST
- The women was rescued on Saturday and eight accused have been arrested so far
In a shocking incident, a women was kidnapped from her home in Adibatla area in Ranga Reddy, Telangana. As per reports, around 100 men entered barged into her home and forcibly took their 24 years old daughter away and also vandalized the house.
The woman was kidnapped from her residence in Adibatla area in Ranga Reddy, Telangana on Friday. A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed a mob barging into the home in Adibatla area and vandalizing the property, all in broad daylight. The woman has been identified as 24-year-old named Vaishali. The police have registered a case.
"It is definitely a serious offence. We will inform further developments later. We have registered cases under section 307 and other sections of IPC related to threatening. Investigation underway," said Additional Commissioner, Rachakonda Commissionerate, Sudheer Babu, according to news report by ANI.
However, the women was rescued on Saturday and eight accused have been arrested so far, reported news agency ANI.
"Total of 8 people have been arrested and we also rescued the woman. A kidnapping case has been registered against the accused," said Additional Commissioner, Rachakonda Commissionerate, Sudheer Babu.
The accused have been booked under attempt to murder and kidnapping charges, among others.
Assuring that 'all accused will be arrested' soon, he said.
“We will ensure a fast track trial and conviction for sure," he added. The previous offenses of the accused will also be taken into account.
The key accused - K Naveen Reddy, a promoter of a chain of tea outlets - reportedly told the cops that they already got married, but her parents changed her mind, after she became a dentist He is 26 years old, reported Hindustan Times.
