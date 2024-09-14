More than a 100 people took ill on Friday after consuming ‘stale’ biryani at a DMK event in Tamil Nadu.

More than 100 people — including dozens of children — fell sick this week after consuming biryani at a DMK meeting. The incident took place on Friday following a general meeting for party members and distribution of welfare items in Madurai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to an India Today report, biryani was served to people following the event. Some also opted to take food home to share with friends and family. Symptoms such as vomiting and nausea soon surfaced among the attendees with many being ferried to nearby hospitals by ambulances.

The Thirumangalam Police have since launched an investigation into the matter. The publication quoted hospital sources to indicate that the attendees had suffered food poisoning after consuming stale food. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The development comes mere weeks after three children died and several others were hospitalised due to food poisoning in Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place in mid-August at a hostel in Anakapalli district that housed nearly 90 children.

Authorities said 27 children had fallen ill after eating the poisonous food with at least seven being shifted to the Visakhapatnam KGH in a critical condition. Three people died while being shifted to Narsipatnam Area Hospital for better treatment.

According to the Anakapalli Collector, biryani was served to the children staying in the hostel. As soon as the children started vomiting after eating this biryani, the organisers immediately informed their parents. Parents came and took the children and left. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another incident in August saw more than 30 children fall ill in Bihar after consuming filariasis medicine. The children were hurriedly admitted to the Ara Sadar Hospital for treatment. The medicine had been given to children as part of a health campaign organised in the school.

Days earlier, more than 120 people in Uttar Pradesh, including women and children, had been hospitalised due to food poisoning after consuming items made from buckwheat flour.