Over 100 people missing since tractor parade, says Samyukta Kisan Morcha

More than 100 people have been missing since violence broke out during farmers' tractor march on Republic Day, said Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Sunday.

The morcha, an umbrella body of farmers' unions, has set up a six-member committee to look into the matter.

The committee will collect data on the missing persons and take the matter to formal authorities. Any information on missing persons can be shared on phone number 8198022033, a statement by SKM said.

The SKM also condemned the arrest of journalists and others based on "false and fabricated" charges. It claimed that the government was afraid of the rising strength of the farmers' movement.

It denounced suspension of Internet services at various protest sites on Delhi's borders.

"The government does not want the facts to reach the protesting farmers... It is fearful of the coordinated work of the farmers' unions across different protest sites and is trying to cut off communication between them. This is undemocratic and illegal," the statement read.

The SKM also questioned the cordoning off of the protest sites "from a long distance disallowing common people and media persons from reaching the Singhu border".

"This is also to disrupt the supply of food and water," it alleged.

The morcha claimed that a protestor from Maharashtra, who took part in the agitation in Shahjahanpur, died on Sunday. " Shayra Pawara was just 21 years old and her sacrifice will be remembered," the statement said.

Sunday was declared as Sadbhavana Diwas and was observed across the country, the morcha said, adding faculty members and scholars of Punjab Agriculture University also observed one-day fast in support of the farmers.

The tractor parade on 26 January that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal the three new agriculture laws turned violent when some protester deviated from permitted routes and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Clashes broke out in multiple places, leading to violence in well-known landmarks of Delhi and its suburbs.

With inputs from agencies.

