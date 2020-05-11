Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Railways organised a video conference on movement of migrants by 'Shramik Special' trains today. Nodal officers of the states and Union Territories (UTs) also participated in the meeting. Several issues were discussed during the video conference and it was emphasised that migrant labour should be reassured that sufficient number of trains would be run. More than a hundred trains are expected to run daily for next few weeks to facilitate faster movement of stranded workers to their native places."MHA and Ministry of Railways review operation ‘Shramik Special’ Trains, to facilitate faster movement of stranded Workers to their Native places More than 450 trains carrying several lakh migrant workers operated; Over 100 Trains to run daily,"PIB said in a tweet.

Till now, more than 450 trains, including 101 yesterday, have departed carrying several lakh migrant workers. These 'Shramik Special' trains have ferried migrants to cities like Tiruchchirappalli, Titlagarh, Barauni, Khandwa, Jagannathpur, Khurda Road, Prayagraj, Chhapra, Balia, Gaya, Purnia, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Hatia, Basti, Katihar, Danapur, Muzzaffarpur, Saharsa etc.

The special trains taking lakhs of stranded migrant workers back home during the coronavirus lockdown will now carry around 1,700 passengers, instead of the current 1,200 on board, the Railways said today. The 'Shramik Special' trains will also have three stops in the destination state apart from the final stop.

The announcement came a day after the Indian Railways announced to run 15 pair of air conditioned trains equivalent to Rajdhani Express from New Delhi from May 12. According to railway officials, these trains in the initial phase will run as special AC trains from New Delhi Station to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi. The reservation for these special AC trains will start from today (May 11) at 4 p.m. and passengers can book the tickets from IRCTC website or mobile application.

The Indian Railways had suspended the passenger, mail and express trains from March 25 amid the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. From May 1, it started to run the 'Shramik Special' trains to transport the stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists.













