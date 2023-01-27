Over 100 watch 2002 riots documentary in Kol university, more screenings likely

More than 100 students from Kolkata have reportedly watched a screening of BBC's controversial documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots. The screening was arranged by a Left students body at Jadavpur university on Thursday. Students at Presidency University are also planning a similar event on Friday.
Earlier today, Delhi Police detained students and members of the National Students Union of India in response to a call by NSUI-KSU for screening the film series. Prior to this, 13 students were detained after some pupils tried to create a ruckus outside Delhi Jamia Millia Islamia University over a screening.
'India: The Modi Question' claims to have investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state. The Centre has dubbed it a 'propaganda piece' and recently issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the film.
The documentary has also become a political bone of contention, with Opposition leaders attacking the Modi government for ‘suppressing’ freedom of speech.
According to the Student Federation of India, neither the police nor the institute authorities interfered with the screening at Jadavpur University on Thursday.
Meanwhile in Presidency University, SFI representatives said that they would go ahead with a screening even though the institution had not yet given a formal nod to it.
“The varsity has effected a power cut at the badminton court, where the screening was supposed to be held. We will now use the common room for the show," claimed former Presidency student Sarkar.
An official at the university, however, said the power cut happened due to technical reasons. He stated that no such documentary was being shown on the university premises.
(With inputs from agencies)
