Over 100 websites, which facilitated organised illegal investments, task-based part-time job frauds, blocked: MHA
These websites, facilitating task-based and organised illegal investment-related economic crimes, were learned to be operated by overseas actors by using digital advertisement, chat messengers, and mule or rented accounts.
The Union Home Ministry has taken action against more than 100 websites that were involved in organised illegal investments and part-time job frauds, as per reports. These websites, as per an official statement, were operated by overseas individuals.
