The Union Home Ministry has taken action against more than 100 websites that were involved in organised illegal investments and part-time job frauds , as per reports. These websites, as per an official statement, were operated by overseas individuals.

Fraud Detected

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), a unit of the Union Home Ministry's vertical National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU), identified and recommended the blocking of these websites last week. They were found to be engaged in fraudulent investment schemes and part-time job scams.

Under the Information Technology Act of 2000, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) blocked these websites following the recommendation made by the I4C. These websites were reportedly aiding in organised illegal investments and fraudulent part-time job offers.

Operated by individuals from abroad, these platforms used digital advertisements, chat messengers, and rented accounts to conduct their activities. The statement also highlighted that the proceeds from these economic crimes were being laundered out of India through various means like card networks, cryptocurrencies, overseas ATM withdrawals, and international Fintech companies.

The I4C, an initiative by the Home Ministry, aims to address cybercrimes in the country by coordinating comprehensive efforts against such illegal activities.

Earlier on November 5 MeitY issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting apps and websites, including Mahadev Book, which is at the centre of a political row in poll-bound Chhattisgarh.

The action followed investigations conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against an illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids on Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh, revealing the app’s alleged unlawful operations.

